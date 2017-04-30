Rafa Benitez linked with Jordan Pickford swoop but star says: I’ll NEVER sign for Newcastle

Sunderland starlet Jordan Pickford has been linked with a surprise move to Newcastle United – despite revealing just days ago that he would NEVER sign for the rivals.

The highly-rated goalkeeper could leave the club in the summer after the Black Cats are relegated from the Premier League this weekend.

Pickford will have a host of clubs chasing his signature, including Manchester City, Arsenal and Man City, and a national newspaper today claimed Rafa Benitez is keen on taking him to St James’s Park.

But in an interview earlier this month with Sky Sports’ former Echo columnist Dave Jones, the Washington-born shot-stopper said he would never follow former team-mate Jack Colback in crossing the Tyne-Wear divide.

“Jack’s playing on the other side of the water these days unfortunately,” said Pickford. “I would never do that.

“I couldn’t do it myself. I would never go to Newcastle. [Leaving Sunderland] is not something I’ve looked at yet and it’s not something I want to look at either.”