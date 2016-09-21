QPR v Sunderland AFC: Patrick van Aanholt starts as David Moyes makes six changes for EFL Cup clash

Patrick van Aanholt starts for Sunderland tonight away at QPR - after his dramatic late withdrawal at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Dutch left-back was withdrawn at the last minute on Sunday after advice from cardiologists.

But he is back in the Sunderland side tonight, one of six changes Moyes has made to his Sunderland side.

Jordan Pickford keeps his place in goal, with John O'Shea, Paddy McNair, Duncan Watmore, Lynden Gooch and Joel Asoro handed starts at Loftus Road.

Earlier today van Aanholt opened up on his heart scare that saw him pulled out of Sunderland's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunderland boss David Moyes revealed yesterday that the player had been withdrawn at the last minute on Sunday after advice from cardiologists.

However, Dutch international Van Aanholt insists there are no issues with his heart, and that the scare was as a result of a virus he'd picked up during the week.

Read what Patrick van Aanholt had to say about the drama at White Hart Lane here:

QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has made eight changes to his QPR side for tonight's EFL Cup third round match.

QPR: Ingram, Lynch, Cousins, Caulker, Wszolek, El Khayati, Sandro, Kakay, Hamalainen, Sylla, Washington.

Subs:Smithies, Onuoha, Borysiuk, Chery, Polter, Luongo, Paul.

Sunderland AFC: Pickford, Denayer, van Aanholt, Djilobodji, O'Shea (C), McNair, Kirchhoff, Ndong, Watmore, Gooch, Asoro.

Subs: Kone, Love, Jones, Cattermole, Greenwood, Maja, Mika.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)