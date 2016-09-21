QPR v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Follow all the action from Loftus Road

Sunderland AFC take on QPR tonight looking to make it through to the fourth round of EFL Cup.

Follow all the action from Loftus Road via our live SAFC blog here:

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side are 16th in the Championship and are without a win in their last four matches.

Sunderland are currently second bottom in the Premier League and winless after their opening five matches of the new campaign.

David Moyes is tonight without Vito Mannone (elbow), Fabio Borini (thigh), Seb Larsson (knee) while Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe will not be involved tonight.

On loan Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is suspended after being sent off in the 1-0 defeat to Spurs at the weekend.

