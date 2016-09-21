QPR 1 Sunderland AFC 2: Who scooped man of the match at Loftus Road?

Sunderland are through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup after a 2-1 win over QPR at Loftus Road.

Richard Mennear gives his player ratings below.

Sunderland AFC (4-4-2)

Jordan Pickford: Made an excellent stop from El Khayati to keep Sunderland in the game first half. Catching and distribution excellent.....7

Jason Denayer: Much-improved game at right-back, didn't have Son to contend with. Got forward when he could. Subbed early....7

John O'Shea (C): Composed first half on his return to the side. No nonsense.....7

Papy Djilobodji: Didn't show any after affects of his mistake versus Spurs first half. Misjudged a header which led to the QPR corner from which they scored.....6

Patrick van Aanholt: Back in the side after the drama of White Hart Lane. Steady from the Dutch left-back.....6

Dider Ndong: Played wide right, gave the ball away a few times early on but improved as the game wore on. Adds real energy to the side......7

Jan Kirchhoff: Composed on the ball, a steadying influence although he was tackled a few too many times for his liking......6

Paddy McNair: Steady alongside Kirchhoff in the centre of midfield first half. Played it simple and kept Sunderland moving. The hero with a second half double......7 MOM

Lynden Gooch: Mixed night for Gooch. Added width and legs but his corners were really poor. Subbed....6

Duncan Watmore: Had an excellent chance early on to score, Ingram with a great save to deny him. Started well. Played in McNair for the equaliser.....7

Joel Asoro: Worked hard, few clear cut chances. Was subbed midway through second half.....6

Subs:

Josh Maja (for Asoro, 69): Caused problems for the QPR defence...6

Donald Love (for Denater, 69): Kept it simple when he came on...6

Lee Cattermole (for Gooch, 69): Added some bite and added experience....7

Subs Not Used: Kone, Jones, Greenwood, Mika.

Booked: None

Goals: McNair (70, 80)

QPR (4-2-3-1): Ingram 7, Hamalainen 6, Caulker (C) 6, Kakay 7, Lynch 7, Cousins 6, Wszolek 7, El Khayati 6, Sandro 7, Sylla 6 (Polter, 74, 6) Washington 6 (Luongo, 80, 6)

Subs Not Used: Smithies, Onuoha, Borysiuk, Chery, Paul.

Booked: None

Goals: Sandro (60)

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside) Comfortable night for the official....6

Attendance: 14,301