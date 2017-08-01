Pundit thinks Sunderland may look to sell Darron Gibson

Have your say

BBC pundit Chris Sutton says Sunderland may look to move Darron Gibson on after the controversy that followed the 5-0 defeat to Celtic.

Gibson was filmed on camera implying that some of his team-mates did not want to play for the club.

Sunderland have begun disciplinary proceedings against the Irish midfielder, likely to result in a fine. Gibson has apologised for his behaviour.

Sutton, however, thinks it could spell the end for his Black Cats career.

He said: "In this day and age everybody knows that everybody has got a camera phone. Years ago you might have got away it, going for a drink when you’ve been thrashed - but now you just can’t do it.

"Absolutely brainless behaviour, and they’ll throw the book at him. Privately they’ll probably look to sell him and be touting him around, but it’s not that easy. It’s not a sackable offence.

"You can’t do it.

"I mean for him to say those things he’s a renegade isn’t he? In a dressing room full of pirates.

"Sunderland is a cesspit at the moment and they just don’t need it."

Gibson has been a regular in pre-season for Simon Grayson's new-look Sunderland, and is set to compete with Didier Ndong and Lee Cattermole for a place in the starting line-up.

Sutton thinks the controversy has made Grayson's task even harder ahead of the Championship season.

He said: "Poor Simon Grayson, he’s got a hard enough job on.

"This is a club that for years, well its been coming hasn’t it?

"He’s got a job to get Sunderland anywhere near the play-offs, and things like this don’t help," he added.

"You can understand the frustration amongst the supporters, it’s just stupidity."