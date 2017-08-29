Preston North End reject transfer request from Sunderland target

Preston North End have insisted that they will not sell Jordan Hugill in this transfer window, despite the striker handing in a written transfer request.

Birmingham City have been leading the race for the striker throughout the summer, but Simon Grayson is a big fan of the player and had been keen to explore the possibility of signing him when he arrived on Wearside.

Hugill is from the area and was given his break by the Sunderland boss, who took him to Deepdale from Port Vale.

Leeds United and Reading have also been linked, though the latter today saw a £7.5 million bid for Fulham's Sone Aluko accepted.

A statement from Preston read: "Preston North End can confirm that Jordan Hugill has today handed in a written transfer request.

"The club have rejected this request and will not be selling him in this transfer window."