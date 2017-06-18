Premier League interest in Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson

Brighton are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson.

The 32-year-old will soon be a free agent as his deal on Wearside expires. The Black Cats would like to keep the experienced Swede in order to take some level of continuity into the new season but other sides could take advantage of the financial restrictions at Sunderland and the ongoing uncertainty over who will be in charge next season.

Chris Hughton's side will be eager to add Premier League experience to their side ahead of the new campaign, with Larsson making over 300 appearances in the top flight.

They have already made a swift start to their transfer business, with last season's number one David Stockdale joining Birmingham City and Australian stopper Mat Ryan joining from Valencia in a club record deal.

Larsson has an offer on the table from Trabzonspor but his agent said that he would like to stay in the UK.

Larsson himself has said that he wishes to play at the 'highest level possible', suggesting that a Premier League approach would be welcomed.