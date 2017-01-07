'Poor' performance disappoints David Moyes after Sunderland 0 Burnley 0

David Moyes described Sunderland's FA Cup third-round performance as "poor" after they drew 0-0 with Burnley at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats boss selected his strongest-available team but it was not good enough as the tie ended in stalemate.

Sunderland must now visit Turf Moor a week on Tuesday for a replay.

"Poor," was Moyes's response when asked to assess his side's display. "I was disappointed with our performance.

"I didn't think we played well.

"I thought we were better in the first half, there were bit of play, but we never really got started in the second half really.

"Defensively we kept a clean sheet, but I was disappointed we gave Burnley a few opportunities."

There were few moments of danger to the Burnley goal which was occupied by young keeper Nick Pope.

Despite Moyes selecting Jermain Defoe, who was expected to be rested, the chief threat came from Jack Rodwell.

The midfielder flashed a couple of chances wide in the first half while he brought the only save out of Pope after the break.

Vito Mannone made one great stop in the first half from Sam Vokes but while the Clarets came on strong in the final 20 minutes, they could not find a winner.

"We put out our strongest team," said Moyes, who resisted the temptation to rest players, with the exception of John O'Shea.

"We didn't have a great many players available.

"We wanted to get through and build our momentum.

"With 10 to 15 minutes to go they were the better team and looked like they were going to score.

"So with 10 to go would I have taken the draw? Yes.

"I'd rather have won the tie today but I'd rather have a replay than be out of the cup."

Opposite number Sean Dyche was disappointed his side did not take victory.

“Chance-wise, definitely, yes," said the Clarets boss who made six changes, including a start for Joey Barton.

" As the game wore on, we made three, four even more promising opportunities, but then two or three really golden chances and on another day, I think we win the match."