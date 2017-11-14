POLL: Sunderland draw up shortlist as manager hunt steps up

Sunderland are yet to establish their number one choice for the manager's post but are understood to have compiled a shortlist of names.

Paul Heckingbottom is understood to be a leading contender after impressing at Barnsley but the Black Cats are yet to make an official approach. Other names in the frame include ex-Rangers manager Ally McCoist, former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka and Phil Neville, understood to be keen on the role. Sunderland are aiming to have their new man in place for the visit of Millwall but they won't rush a decision. It's reported to be a four-man shortlist but we want to hear your views on the names below.