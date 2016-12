Striker Jermain Defoe has been chosen as your Sunderland Player of the Year for 2016.

Defoe collected 63% of the vote (667 votes) in the Sunderland Echo online poll, with over 1,000 votes cast in total.

Young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford finished as runner-up with 28% (295 votes), ahead of both Patrick van Aanholt 8% (88 votes) and Lamine Kone 1% (12 votes).