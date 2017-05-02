Player recruitment is huge for Sunderland this summer - we can't waste resources any longer

So there we have it, the final nail has been hammered in and our fate is now sealed.

It’s almost a relief that it's over.

We've known for some time where our club has been heading but confirmation still brings that feeling of sickening disappointment.

I would have felt worse about relegation, if I hadn't accepted its inevitability way back in October. It still hurts though, mightily.

The hard work starts now, it has to.

After defeat to Bournemouth, Ellis Short put out a statement regarding his own disappointment at the drop to the Championship, and to be fair, he acknowledged the mistakes he made in recent seasons have contributed to our demise.

Fair play to him for his honesty.

Good luck on David Moyes admitting the same though. We'll be waiting a while before he accepts any responsibility for our disastrous campaign.

Significantly, Moyes has failed to publicly clear up his own future, stating discussions on forward planning with Short and Martin Bain at the end of the season need to be carried out first; the fruits of which will be made public according to Short himself.

I like many others will be looking forward to that.

With relegation now confirmed and the club publishing its accounts in recent days, reporting a £33m loss and debts of £110m, it really hasn't been a great week for Sunderland AFC.

The squad will need dismantling once again, what assets we have must be sold and the right players brought into the club, making this summer one of the most crucial in our history.

Player recruitment is huge. We can't waste our resources any longer.

We have to get it right. Whether that is with David Moyes at the helm or without, time will only tell.

