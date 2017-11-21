Player ratings: Who stood out in Sunderland's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa?

How did the Sunderland players rate in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa?

Sunderland AFC:

Robbin Ruiter: Was little he could do about either goal and made some smart stops to keep the scoreline down. 6

Adam Matthews: Was too easily dispossessed for the first goal and struggled to contain the lively Adomah. 5

John O'Shea: The Sunderland skipper didn't have his best evening - looking unsettled in possession at times - but still dealt well with Villa attacks. 6

Tyias Browning: Up against the lively Onomah and Davis, the Everton loanee did well to keep their sights of goal limited. 6

Bryan Ovideo: Had a tough test against Snodgrass on the left, but the Costa Rican looked fairly assured and got forward well. 6

Darron Gibson: Sat in front of the defence and did the nitty gritty well - enough to show Coleman he can do a job if required. 6

Lynden Gooch: Didn't see too much of the ball but looked capable of making something happen when he did. Withdrawn in the second half so wasn't able to make a telling contribution. 6

Callum McManaman: Built on his promising display against Millwall with another positive performance - did well defensively, too. 7

Aiden McGeady: The Irishman was far from his mercurial best but still looked a threat out wide. Just need to get on the ball more. 6

George Honeyman: Impressive in the centre of the park with his youthful energy proving useful in nullifying Villa's pacy attackers. 7

Lewis Grabban: Looked lively throughout and found pockets of space well. Had a couple of early openings and deservedly netted - even if it was only a consolation. 7

Subs:

James Vaughan (for Gooch 63): Offered a different dimension up top and did well to assist Grabban's goal. 6

Joel Asoro (for McManaman 73): Looked lively when he saw the ball but made little impact after coming on. 6

Ethan Robson (for Gibson 86): N/A

Subs Not Used: Steele, Galloway, Love, Beading

Booked: None

Goals: Grabban 73

Aston Villa: Johnstone 6, Hutton 7, Taylor 6, Samba 6, Chester 6, Snodgrass 7, Whelan 6 (Jedinak 63, 6), Hourihane 6, Adomah 8 (Elmohamady N/A), Davis 6 Grealish (75, 6), Onomah 7

Subs Not Used: Steer, De Laet, Lansbury, Bjarnason

Booked: None

Goals: Adomah 8, Onomah 49

Referee: Stephen Martin

Attendance: 27,622