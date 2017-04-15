Player ratings: Who stood out as Sunderland snatch a point against West Ham?

Sunderland came from behind to snatch a late point against West Ham United in an entertaining game at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland finally ended their goal drought, there were boos for manager David Moyes and Wahbi Khazri made his first start since October last year.

Richard Mennear gives his player ratings from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland AFC (4-3-3)

Jordan Pickford: Strong early save to deny Lanzini free-kick but could do little to stop the unmarked Ayew scoring from close range. Let down every week by defence....6

Billy Jones: Endured a difficult start but grew into the game. Often ended up marking Carroll. Taken off injured after lengthy delay...5

Jason Denayer: Touch of fortune about Ayew's opener after Carroll's scuffed shot found him but it was awful defending all round from Sunderland. Collins also free for his header....5

John O'Shea (C): Won't have been happy with the opener or the second Hammers goal. Really sloppy defensive play from Sunderland. Day to forget for the defence....5

Javier Manquillo: Could have done more to stop the cross for opener, tried to be positive when the opportunity arose going the other way...5

Darron Gibson: Saw plenty of the ball in the middle but not always effective with his passing. Kept Sunderland ticking over....6

Lee Cattermole: Booked after less than 40 seconds. Some stray passes, early yellow meant he had to be careful and wasn't as effective. Still provided leadership in the middle....6

Didier Ndong: Not as influential as previous games but worked hard and always wanted the ball. Blasted an effort over the bar in the second half. Awful finish...6

Wahbi Khazri: The man of the moment. Back in the side for the first time since October and scored direct from a corner. A big threat throughout. He proved his point.....8

Victor Anichebe: West Ham struggled to cope with him. Sunderland needed to use him more and they did second half. Should have tested Randolph more....6

Jermain Defoe: Looked livelier and more of a threat but was still feeding off scraps.....6

Subs:

Adnan Januzaj (for Cattermole, 76): Didn't have a big impact...5

Fabio Borini (for Jones, 88): Scored the equaliser, needed to end his barren run and did with smart finish...6

Lamine Kone (for Manquillo, 89): Came on as Sunderland switched to three at the back...5

Subs Not Used: Mannone, Djilobodji, Pienaar, Rodwell.

Booked: Cattermole (1),

Goals: Khazri (26), Borini (90)

West Ham United (4-4-2): Randolph 5; Byram 5, Collins 6, Fonte 6, Masuaku 5; Kouyate 6, Fernandes 6; Snodgrass 6 (Nordtveit, 81, 6), Lanzini, 6, Ayew, 7 Callarei (90+9) 6, ; Carroll (C), 6.

Subs Not Used: Adrian, Cresswell, Feghouli, Fletcher, Rice.

Booked: Byram (70)

Sent off: Byram (90+5)

Goals: Ayew (5), Collins (47)

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands) Poor game from Marriner, frustrated Sunderland with several poor calls....5

Attendance: 40,168