Player ratings: Who caught the eye in Sunderland Under-21 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Scunthorpe United?

Sunderland were beaten 3-1 in the opening group game of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Richard Mennear gives his player ratings below.

Sunderland Under-21s:

James Talbot: Looked to have made a fine save but he only parried shot upwards and Kevin van Veen nodded home on the line. Made some important blocks as first half wore on...6

Donald Love: Hakeeb Adelakun caused him problems when he drifted out wide. Love didn't get forward much first half, improved in that aspect second but had work cut out....5

Adam Matthews: Kevin van Veen caused Matthews and Beadling problems. Made some timely interceptions....5

Thomas Beadling (C): Will have been disappointed with Scunthorpe's second goal, but enjoyed an improved second. Great challenge to get Bale out of trouble....6

Denver Hume: Jordan Clarke on the overlap caused problems. Lost possession too easily at times....5

Luke Molyneux: Busy on the right wing, caused the Scunthorpe defence problems with his pace but needed to improve final ball....5

Adam Bale: Struggled to impost himself at times in central midfield, Sunderland midfield overran at times....5

Jack Rodwell: Sat in front of the Sunderland back four, what he did he kept simple but did little to impact the game....5

Ethan Robson: Went off after a clash of heads, was disappointed to leave the field....5

Rees Greenwood: Improved as the half wore on, forced Rory Watson into a couple of stops. Scored a lovely goal midway through second half with his left foot....6

Lynden Gooch: Sunderland's biggest threat first half, keen to impress in his preferred striking role. Forced Watson into a few saves....6

Subs:

Owen Gamble (for Robson, 25): Keen to impress, always looked for the ball....6

Jack Diamond (for Bale, 81): N/A

Subs Not Used: Woud, Storey, Wright, Taylor, Gamble, Allan, Diamond.

Booked: Love (62)

Goals: Greenwood (65)

Scunthorpe United: Watson, Clarke, Mantom, van Veen, Hopper (Madden, 83), Adelakun (Morris, 83), Redmond, Holmes, Goode, Burgess (C), Butroid.

Subs Not Used: Gilks, Townsend, Wallace, Ojo, Sutton.

Booked: Adelakun (81),

Goals: Van Veen (3), Holmes (45+4), Morris (89)

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire)

Attendance: 1,127