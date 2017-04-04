Player ratings: More misery for Sunderland as Leicester City beat them 2-0

Sunderland remain eight points adrift of safety with just eight games to go after a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

How did the players perform? Richard Mennear gives his player ratings.

Sunderland AFC (4-4-2):

Jordan Pickford: Important punch to clear Huth's header early on. Superb save to deny Gray before half-time. Could do little about either goal....7

Billy Jones: Gray had the measure of him, he caused real problems all half but Jones stuck with it until Albrighton came on. He proved the difference. Jones couldn't cope.....5

Jason Denayer: Switched off early on when Okazaki shot just wide but did well after that. Passing needs to improve. Helped keep close tabs on Vardy until he added the second.....6

Lamine Kone: Had defended well first half, with Sunderland looking well organised. But he was beaten far too easily by Slimani for the opening goal despite appeals for a push....6

Bryan Oviedo: Had his hands full with the electric Mahrez. Got forward when he could providing a couple of crosses. Not his best game....5

Lee Cattermole (C): First start since September, provided some bite in midfield. Gave Sunderland a platform to play. Booked. Good to have him back....6

Jack Rodwell: Made some key tackles in the opening 20 minutes. Impressed alongside Cattermole in the middle first half. Subbed second half....6

Seb Larsson: Corners were much improved. Sunderland, for once, looked a real threat from set pieces one awful free-kick aside. Tired and should have been subbed earlier....6

Didier Ndong: Brilliant cross early on from his right wing position after being restored to the team. Provided some width and energy down the right. Tucked in more second half...6

Fabio Borini: Played up front alongside Defoe, didn't have a sight on goal first half. Decision making questionable at times and gave ball away for second....5

Jermain Defoe: Worked hard, saw more of the ball, came deep to collect. Couple of half chances first half. Sunderland still don't look like scoring...6

Subs:

Victor Anichebe: (for Cattermole, 73): Eventually came on once Sunderland had gone a goal down and hit the post with a deflected effort...6

Wahbi Khazri (for Larsson, 73): Had little impact...5

Darron Gibson (for Rodwell, 80): Came on to help shore up the midfield....5

Subs Not Used: Mannone, Djilobodji, Manquillo, Januzaj.

Booked: Cattermole (35)

Goals: None

Leicester City (4-4-2)

Schmeichel (c) 6, Simpson 6, Benalouane 7, Huth 7, Fuchs 7, Ndidi 7 (King, 80, 6), Drinkwater 7, Gray 7 (Albrighton, 62, 7), Mahrez 7, Okazaki 6 (Slimani, 62, 7), Vardy, 7.

Subs Not Used: Chilwell, Amartey, Zieler, Ulloa.

Booked: None

Goals: Slimani (69), Vardy (78)

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire) Solid performance from the man in the middle...6

Attendance: 31,757

Key moment:

Leicester made a double sub in the 62nd minute looking to win the game. It paid off. Alrighton setting up both goals. Sunderland again paid the price for not making a change quickly enough.

Good day:

Lee Cattermole. Started his first game since last September. Played well, providing a platform for Sunderland to play first half. Naturally tired and was subbed midway through second half.

Bad day:

Fabio Borini. The Italian forward was given a chance up front alongside Defoe but he didn't take it. Played a part in the second goal too with a sloppy pass in the build-up.