Sunderland thought Jermain Defoe's penalty had given them their first three points of the season at Southampton.

But Jay Rodriguez's first Premier League goal since March 2014 meant they had to settle just one as the Saints left it late to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Duncan Watmore in action at Southampton.

It was a cruel moment for young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who allowed Rodriguez's strike to slip under his body.

Here's the story of the game in pictures, by our photographer Frank Reid.