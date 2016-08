Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Two thousand Sunderland fans rode a rollercoaster of emotions yesterday as they made their longest away trip of the season.

Jermain Defoe's penalty gave them hope that they would grab their first win of the season at Southampton.

A Sunderland fan reflects on how close the Black Cats were to victory at Southampton.

But a late leveller for the home side meant they headed home from St Mary's Stadium with one point, rather than three.

