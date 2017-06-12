Picture special: Grassroots stars shine in new SAFC home strip after historic unveiling

Sunderland unveiled their new home strip in a footballing first at the weekend - as they handed over the spotlight to stars of the grassroots game.

Dawdon Welfare Park FC, of the Peterlee and District Sunday League, sported the new look and ran out 7-1 winners over Hall Farm Glasshus FC, of the Durham Alliance Combination League, as SAFC decided to celebrate the local players and the families who support them week in, week out by putting them centre stage in the launch of the Black Cats’ new look. Check out some great images of the event below.