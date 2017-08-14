Phil Smith’s analysis: True team effort a good sign of things to come for Sunderland

The final 10 minutes, in which Sunderland teetered on the ropes, with 10men behind the ball and last ditch clearances galore, only served to underline how impressive their 3-0 lead had been.

Norwich had two extra days to prepare for yesterday’s game, and it began to show, the hosts always seeming to have a man advantage.

James Vaughan outjumps Norwich defender Russell Martin.

Sunderland somehow saw it through. It was a true team effort typified by Dider Ndong, one minute making a crucial interception in the box, the next somehow finding the energy to take the ball to the corner at the other end.

Before that frenetic and tense conclusion, it had been anything but backs to the wall.

Norwich had dominated possession, certainly, and in the opening 20 minutes looked capable of making inroads, but, for the most part, Sunderland were able to keep the game very much in front of them, picking their moments to press and try to force an error.

Boss Simon Grayson had the opportunity to complain about the schedule in the build-up, the obvious advantage it handed the hosts. The 47-year-old wasn’t interested, excuses are not really of interest, it seems.

It has been the same with regards to the transfer market, where there have been no excuses despite a shoe-string budget and seeing many of the squad’s hitherto best players depart.

Grayson has been quite happy to made do and mend, turning to players whose careers have stalled but possess the quality to make a difference.

Lewis Grabban and Aiden McGeady are two such figures. The jeers which greeted ex-Canary striker Grabban’s every touch a reminder that things have not always been easy for the 29-year-old.

So far, on Wearside, he has shown composure, quality, and a willingness to close down the opposition defence.

McGeady was anonymous in the opening stages, Sunderland’s left flank a major concern as Yanic Wildschut marauded forward from the wing-back position.

There were some excellent set-piece deliveries, but little influence from open play. The way he seized the initiative and won this game at such a crucial moment, however, hinted at an inspired bit of business.

Sunderland may not have been free-flowing, but their ethic suggests a team already beginning to resemble their manager.

No player summed that up greater than James Vaughan, whose search for a first Sunderland goal continues. That will be a source of frustration, but, in every other department, his work-rate was exemplary. He was outstanding, here, dominating a tough aerial opponent in Russell Martin and earning the foot hold for the creative players around him to thrive in.

None of the 1,200-strong away support will be getting carried away. Norwich were careless and spurned excellent opportunities, Cameron Jerome’s lazy positioning to be caught offside when one-on-one was a perfect example.

Nevertheless, that so many of the new faces were serenaded after the full-time whistle was a giveaway sign that the fans like what they are seeing.

The Premier League glamour is gone, and Sunderland are adapting to different pressures, a different profile of player, perhaps a different calibre of player.

That has not been met with many complaints, and that will remain the case so long as the resilience that underpinned this fine win continues.

Another small but significant step towards something better.