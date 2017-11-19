Peter Reid backs Chris Coleman's imminent Sunderland appointment

Peter Reid says Chris Coleman is a 'good choice' for the Sunderland job, and admits he'd have taken it on himself if asked.

Coleman took training at the Academy of Light today and will be announced as the new manager before the trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Reid rejected the notion that the job was a 'poisoned chalice' and said it could prove to be a good time to go in.

He told Goals on Sunday: "I think Cookie [Chris Coleman] will be a good choice.

"He's got a hard job on, the fans are desperate for any sort of result.

"It is a massive football club, when times are, maybe it is a good time to go in. They can only go one way and that's up, or that's what I'm certainly hoping.

"It is certainly going to be difficult because as we all know the Championship is a tough, tough league."

Reid is currently working as an advisor to Paul Cook at League One high-flyers Wigan, and was linked with the job before Coleman's arrival.

The Sunderland legend admits he would have had another go if offered but did not speak to Sunderland.

He said: "No [never heard anything]. I did a Q&A with Quinny in the north east, well, when you do one with him, you have a few don't you! That was all that happened though.

"Yeah I'd have had a go. They say never go back but I'd have had a go. But as I said, Chris is a good choice. "