Paul Heckingbottom on Sunderland links

Paul Heckingbottom insists his focus is on Barnsley amid fierce speculation regarding the vacant Sunderland role.

The Black Cats have identified Heckinbgottom as one of the main contenders to succeed Simon Grayson, alongside Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.

Barnsley face Norwich on Saturday afternoon and their manager would not be drawn on the links with the Black Cats.

He said: "We've been here before, had links before. It's hypothetical.

"I've been asked this question multiple times before from everyone and I didn't comment on it then either.

"Nothing else enters my head. My focus is on my job and my players, I now have to be careful what I say as I have a conversation on something and quotes can be taken out of context."

