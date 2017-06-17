Paul Bracewell thanks Sunderland fans after club confirm his exit

Paul Bracewell paid tribute to Sunderland's fans and said it was an honour to be part of the club after the club today confirmed his exit.

Bracewell leaves the Black Cats with immediate effect, having served as assistant manager over the last couple of years.

It is the fourth time he has departed from the club after three spells as a player.

Chief executive Martin Bain said: “We would like to thank Paul for his hard work and dedication during his time with the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Bracewell said: “It has been a great honour to serve Sunderland AFC as a player, coach and assistant manager for a combined total of 10 years.

“I would like to thank the club and its staff, but also the supporters for the great backing I have received throughout my Sunderland career.

“I now look forward to the next challenge in my football career.”