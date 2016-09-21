Patrick van Aanholt opens up on heart scare - and says he's fit and healthy

Patrick van Aanholt has opened up on his heart scare that saw him pulled out of Sunderland's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunderland boss David Moyes revealed yesterday that the player had been withdrawn at the last minute on Sunday after advice from cardiologists.

However, Dutch international Van Aanholt insists there are no issues with his heart, and that the scare was as a result of a virus he'd picked up during the week.

"I was indeed surprised, because there is really nothing to worry about,' he told Voetbal International.

"I've been sick last week. I picked up a virus and that would have crept in my body, possibly even to my heart.

"We had to make a scan, but the scan is offered late or too late at the FA and therefore I had to sit in the stand.

"I felt nothing in my heart. I'm just fit."

Van Aanholt is in the Sunderland squad for tonight's EFL Cup game at QPR.