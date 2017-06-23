Out of contract Sunderland striker makes switch to Chinese second tier

Victor Anichebe has joined Chinese second tier side Beijing Enterprises, according to reports.

Anichebe was not included on Sunderland's retained list for the 2017/18 season, with his short-term contract expiring at the end of June.

The Nigerian striker was signed last September after the Black Cats struggled to attract attacking firepower in the summer transfer window.

Having worked his way up to match fitness he made a spectacular impact for the Black Cats, scoring three goals in his first two league starts.

Injuries hampered his season and he would not score again for the club, making 19 appearances in all competitions.

The club had spoken of their intention to build a 'robust' squad for the rigours of a Championship campaign and so Anichebe's departure seemed an inevitability.