Out of contract Sunderland midfielder discusses future

Seb Larsson insists he has made no decision on whether he will stay at Sunderland next season.

The 32-year-old, currently on international duty with Sweden, will soon see his Black Cats contract expire after seven years on Wearside.

Sunderland are yet to announce their retained list as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt, but David Moyes did say shortly before his resignation that the Black Cats would look to keep on one or two players 'who know the club'.

Larsson and John O'Shea are thought to be those most likely, but a source close to O'Shea told the Irish Times last weekend that the managerial uncertainty at the club is delaying any decision.

Larsson has for his part insisted that no decision has been made.

He told the Swedish media: "I have not decided anything.

"You can ask about any countries in the world you want, there are options.

"I will focus on the national side and then take [the decision] after these matches.

"What I can say as I am motivated to continue and obviously you want to play at the highest level possible."

Larsson's agent last week said that the Swede has interest from Turkey and China as well as the Premier League. Larsson made 24 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions last season.