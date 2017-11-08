Odds shorten on Aitor Karanka for Sunderland job amid cryptic tweet about next destination

Aitor Karanka has dropped a hint that he could be on the verge of a new job - as odds shortened on him becoming Sunderland manager.

The former Middlesbrough boss has been out of work since last season, when he left the Riverside.

He emerged as the new favourite to replace Simon Grayson as Sunderland manager, going down to as short as 11/4 with bookmakers William Hill.

And the Spaniard sent out a cryptic tweet from Kings Cross station on his next destination, to set tongues wagging on Wearside.

Karanka still lives in the region, and is understood to be willing to speak to Sunderland about the vacant role.

He guided Boro to promotion two seasons ago, and had been linked with a return to management at both Birmingham City and Leeds United in the past.