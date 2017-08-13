Norwich City v Sunderland team news: Four changes from Bury win

Have your say

Simon Grayson has named the same side to face Norwich City that drew 1-1 with Derby County last Friday.

Billy Jones, Lee Cattermole, James Vaughan and Lamine Kone all return after sitting out the 1-0 win over Bury in midweek.

Sunderland XI: Steele; Jones, Browning, Kone, Galloway; Honeyman, Cattermole, Ndong, McGeady; Vaughan, Grabban

Subs: Ruiter, Gooch, Khazri, Matthews, O'Shea, Asoro, Gibson

Norwich City: Gunn, Martin, Zimmermann, Franke, Husband, Reed, Maddison, Wildschut, Naismith, Watkins, Jerome, Watkins

Subs: McGovern, Pinto, Vrancic, Oliveira, Murphy, Hoolahan, Tettey