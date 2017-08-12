Norwich City v Sunderland: Canaries chief looks to bolster set-piece defending for Cats’ visit

Have your say

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has concentrated on set-piece defending in the build-up to tomorrow’s home Sky Bet Championship clash with Sunderland (1.30pm kick-off).

The Canaries drew their league opener 1-1 at Fulham last week and then scraped past Swindon 3-2 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Farke is aware of the potential threat from the Black Cats, saying: “Sunderland have a lot of potential with good individual players.

“They defend robustly and it will be hard work for us.

“We’ve been working on defending from set-pieces this week. The guys know they have to improve that.”

The German may be seeking improvement defensively, but he is heartened by the team’s togetherness.

“We have such a good attitude and atmosphere in the whole group,” added Farke on canaries.co.uk.

“That’s our real strength; we have such a wonderful group of players.

“Steven Naismith asked to play and train with the Under-23s because of his suspension.

“I like that attitude. Each and every player, and every staff member, has to be thankful to work for this club.

“I’m here to bring a certain working style and attitude and you have to have that honour in mind each and every day.”