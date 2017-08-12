Norwich City v Sunderland: Canaries chief looks to bolster set-piece defending for Cats’ visit

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has concentrated on set-piece defending in the build-up to tomorrow’s home Sky Bet Championship clash with Sunderland (1.30pm kick-off).
The Canaries drew their league opener 1-1 at Fulham last week and then scraped past Swindon 3-2 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
Farke is aware of the potential threat from the Black Cats, saying: “Sunderland have a lot of potential with good individual players.
“They defend robustly and it will be hard work for us.
“We’ve been working on defending from set-pieces this week. The guys know they have to improve that.”
The German may be seeking improvement defensively, but he is heartened by the team’s togetherness.
“We have such a good attitude and atmosphere in the whole group,” added Farke on canaries.co.uk.
“That’s our real strength; we have such a wonderful group of players.
“Steven Naismith asked to play and train with the Under-23s because of his suspension.
“I like that attitude. Each and every player, and every staff member, has to be thankful to work for this club.
“I’m here to bring a certain working style and attitude and you have to have that honour in mind each and every day.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.