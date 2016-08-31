Norwich City and Scotland forward confirms Sunderland talks

Steven Naismith has confirmed Sunderland are in talks with his agent over a possible deadline day move.

The Norwich forward, who can play wide or through the middle, is currently on international duty with Scotland and has been training with his national teammates this afternoon.

When asked if he's joining Sunderland, Naismith told Sky Sports News: "Maybe. My agent is working on it. We'll wait and see."

The reported fee is expected to be around the £5million mark.

Naismith only joined the Canaries in January, scoring twice in 15 appearances as Alex Neil’s side were relegated from the Premier League.

But now it seems Naismith could be set for a move to the North East as the Black Cats seek to add new additions before the 11pm deadline.

A move would see Moyes reunite with a striker who he signed for Everton in 2012 and who he thinks highly of.