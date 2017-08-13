Norwich City 1-3 Sunderland player ratings: Aiden McGeady dazzles with dramatic intervention

Have your say

Sunderland secured a fine first league win of the season at Carrow Road.

Here's how the players rated...

JASON STEELE

James Maddison caused him problems from set-pieces but he came through and regularly found Vaughan with his kicks. 6

BILLY JONES

A quiet afternoon with all of Norwich's attacking coming down the opposite flank. Steady showing. 6

LAMINE KONE

Looked in trouble against Jerome in the opening exchanges but grew into the game from there and was a rock. Another impressive display. 8

TYIAS BROWNING

Like Kone, looked like he would be in for a tough afternoon but gave Norwich nothing and won some key headers late on. 7

BRENDAN GALLOWAY

Wildschut gave him problems all through the game and regularly beat him to the byline, but the left-back persisted and saw off the challenge eventually. 6

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Quieter in an attacking sense but showed his intelligence to win some crucial fouls throughout the game. 6

DIDIER NDONG

So effective in central midfield, breaking up play and snuffing out so many Norwich moves. 8

LEE CATTERMOLE

Not quite his dominant best but rarely gave the ball away and showed good defensive discipline. 7

AIDEN McGEADY

Quiet in the first half but the quality of his delivery was always a threat. Took Norwich out of the game with his dramatic intervention. 9

LEWIS GRABBAN

Benefited from Vaughan's graft, constantly looking to run in behind and taking his chances well. Unfortunate to score an own goal. 8

JAMES VAUGHAN

Took a seflless yellow card for the team and was simply outstanding in the air. Gave his side a foothold every time they were struggling. True team performance. 8

Subs

DARRON GIBSON (Cattermole, 73)

LYNDEN GOOCH (McGeady, 80)

JOHN O'SHEA (Grabban, 85)

Unused

Robbin Ruiter, Wahbi Khazri, Adam Matthews,Joel Asoro

Norwich City: Gunn, Martin, Zimmermann, Franke; Wildschut, Husband; Reed, Maddison, Naismith; Jerome, Watkins

Subs: McGovern, Pinto, Vrancic, Oliveira( Jerome, 65), Murphy (Wildschut, 60), Hoolahan (Naismith, 77), Tettey

Attendance: 26,343