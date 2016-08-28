No place for Jermain Defoe in Sam Allardyce's first England squad

Sam Allardyce has named his first squad as England manager - but there is no place for Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Former Sunderland boss Allardyce has named three strikers in his squad for the game against Slovakia, with Harry Kane (Tottenham), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester) all included.

Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney are classed as midfielders in Allardyce's first squad, but there is no place for 33-year-old Defoe.

The Sunderland striker admitted it would have been a "dream" to have been recalled.

The 33-year-old scored from the penalty spot in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Southampton, his second goal in three Premier League starts this season.

Defoe, capped 55 times by England, scored 18 goals last season under Allardyce and he has carried that form into this season, leading to calls for his first international action since 2013 - but he has not made the squad.

Ahead of the announcement, Defoe said: "It is nice to score and it is always at the back of your mind when you score goals, that is what you get judged on.

"We will see what happens, I just want to keep working hard, keep scoring my goals."

When asked is he had spoken with Allardyce, Defoe added: "No. You have to do it right, he can't treat me any different just because he was my manager last season!

"The squad gets announced today, if I am in it will be a dream, if not, I will just continue to play well and try and get my goals.

"I've always said, first and foremost concentrate on my club football and then see what happens after that."

Despite his advancing years, Defoe says there is no reason why he can't be an England player again as long as he keeps scoring in the Premier League.

Defoe added: "Lets be realistic, if I am scoring goals in the Premier League then why not?

"There is no difference between Premier League and international football. If you get a chance in a game, you have to score."

England squad to face Slovakia:

Goalkeepers: Forster (Southampton), Hart (Man City), Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders: Cahill (Chelsea), Clyne (Liverpool), Jagielka (Everton), Rose (Tottenham), Shaw (Man Utd), Smalling (Man Utd), Stones (Man City), Walker (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Alli (Tottenham), Antonio (West Ham), Dier (Tottenham), Drinkwater (Leicester), Henderson (Liverpool), Lallana (Liverpool), Rooney (Man Utd), Sterling (Man City), Walcott (Arsenal).

Strikers: Kane (Tottenham), Sturridge (Liverpool), Vardy (Leicester).