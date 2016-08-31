Niall Quinn reveals the drama behind Sunderland's busiest transfer deadline day

If Sunderland fans get their way, today may be the Black Cats' busiest deadline day in history.

With several key areas needing attention, David Moyes is sure to make moves before the window slams shut – but just how many new additions come through the door at the Stadium of Light remains to be seen.

There is, though, a serious possibility that this could be the busiest deadline day since Roy Keane brought in six new faces in 2006.

Dwight Yorke, Ross Wallace, Stanislav Varga, Graham Kavanagh, Liam Miler and David Connolly all arrived at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats chased promotion to the Premier League.

The results were quickly seen - Wallace netting on his debut with Kavanagh, Miller and Connolly hitting the goal trail shortly after.

Sunderland's first game after deadline day saw only a second win of the season as Derby County were dispatched.

It was Niall Quinn's first transfer window as chairman of Sunderland, and he reflected on the baptism of fire he received on 31st August 2006 as he tried to juggle the completion of all six deals.

"People have no idea of the stress," he said in his column for Sky Sports.

"Six players is six sets of paper work, six copies of every page and an army of physios, doctors, lawyers, administrators and club staff running around in the mayhem.

"And the main source of panic was keeping the six players and their agents apart during the day.

"We did not want them comparing notes on what deals they were getting so we shuttled the players and their entourages here and there between training ground, stadium, offices, physio rooms and external scanning centres.

"It was like an Ealing comedy."