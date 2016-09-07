Newcastle scout Sunderland teenager Joel Asoro as Arsenal also eye striker - reports

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Sunderland teenage star Joel Asoro.

Reports claim that the Magpies' chief scout Graham Carr watched 17-year-old Asoro in action for Sweden Under-21s at the weekend.

Asoro has sprung to prominence this summer after catching the eye of new Black Cats boss David Moyes.

Carr is keeping tabs on the youngster following an impressive performance for Sweden Under-21s, according to Expressen.

Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the youngster, who joined Sunderland last season.