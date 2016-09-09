New goalkeeper reveals why it was a 'dream' to sign for Sunderland

New Sunderland signing Mika says it is a 'dream' to sign for a Premier League club.

The Black Cats tried to land the Boavista goalkeeper on transfer deadline day last Wednesday, but the deal was not done in time.

But FIFA allowed the move beyond the deadline for Mika, full name Michael Simões Domingues who has since signed a two-year deal.

The hard-working 25-year-old shot stopper has been speaking about his dream move.

Speaking via an interpreter, the Portugese keeper told the club website: "This is a very big opportunity for me and my future.

"This is a great opportunity to play in this league for this club in front of these fans.

"It is the dream of all players to play in England and for me this is the best day of my life.

"It’s a very good move for me.

"I’m a hard-worker and I promise the fans of Sunderland that I will work hard to help the club to victories."

Domingues arrives on Wearside after spending the last two seasons with the Primeira Liga side, having previously played for Benfica and Atletico CP.

Mika, a Portugal Under-21 international, has been Boavista’s first-choice goalkeeper for two seasons.

Sunderland boss David Moyes had been seeking a keeper to compete with Jordan Pickford following the elbow injury which has ruled Vito Mannone out for three months.

Pickford is expected to start in goal against Everton on Monday night at the Stadium of Light (kick-off 8pm).