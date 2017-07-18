New boy James Vaughan prepared to put in the hard yards to get Sunderland back where they belong

A club of Sunderland's size is out of place in the Championship - that's the view of new boy James Vaughan.

But the striker knows that every player in the squad is going to have to put in the hard yards to make sure the Black Cats return to the Premier League promised land at the first time of asking.

"There’s a lot to work with within the squad and the hard work starts now," said Vaughan ahead of tonight's trip to Hartlepool United (kick-off 7.30pm).

"There’s some quality players and I don’t feel like Sunderland is a Championship club, but we have to put the work and the graft in to get back into the Premier League.

"The manager has shown faith in me before and now he has again I’m just grateful for the opportunity, so I’m going to get my head down and work as hard as I can to help the team.

"I hadn’t trained with the team before I played a game so it’ll be good to get some training in ahead of the game against Hartlepool United."

The striker in action on debut at McDiarmid Park

Vaughan had an eventful debut at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, missing a first-half penalty but impressing with his work rate on his first outing in red and white.

His performance seemed to go down well with the fans.

The striker said: "It was fantastic [to get that reaction from the fans] and since I’ve signed they’ve been unbelievable with me.

"I knew it was a big club anyway but since I’ve arrived the reception has been fantastic like I said and it’s given me that extra 10% to do it better for them and give them what they deserve."