Morpeth Town pull off transfer coup with signing of ex-Sunderland and Republic of Ireland striker

Morpeth Town AFC have pulled off a transfer coup after adding former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott to their squad.

The 33-year-old former Republic of Ireland international - who started out at Manchester City - signed for Morpeth despite interest from a host of clubs.

Elliott, who scored 22 times in 81 appearances for Sunderland, has also played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City, Preston North End, Carlisle United and Coventry City during his career.

Morpeth Town AFC play in EBAC Northern League Division One.

Cub chairman Ken Beattie said: "It’s a big boost to the club.

"He has played in the Premier League so he brings a lot of experience which the young lads will benefit from.

"More recently he has been playing in the Republic of Ireland which is a tough physical league.

"He replaces Michael Chilton, who left for Ashington. We did need to add to the squad as we always need to improve. He is a lovely lad and everyone will get on with him.

"It’s just another stepping stone in the progression of the club. We want to try and have the best team and the best facilities and to try to boost the town and bring on the junior teams which we want to drive the club forward."

Elliott scored the winner for his country against Cyprus in a 2005 World Cup qualifier as part of nine caps for the Republic of Ireland.