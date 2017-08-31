Middlesbrough v Sunderland Championship clash chosen for Sky Sports coverage

Sunderland's Tees-Wear derby with Middlesbrough has been selected for live TV coverage.

The fixture at the Riverside Stadium will now be played on Sunday, November 5 at 12:15pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

It means that the Black Cats will have an extra day to recover after welcoming Bolton Wanderers to the Stadium of Light in the midweek leading up to the North East derby.

The two sides last met on Teesside in April with Martin De Roon's early strike enough to hand the hosts victory.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough's Championship clash with Leeds United will also be televised with the trip to Elland Road now kicking-off at 1:15pm on Sunday 19 November.

