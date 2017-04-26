Middlesbrough v Sunderland AFC team news: Khazri keeps place for Black Cats

David Moyes has named an unchanged side for the trip to Middlesbrough this evening.

Lamine Kone remains on the bench and Wahbi Khazri keeps his place after a superb display against West Ham.

Cristhian Stuani, who scored the opener in the return fixture, starts for the hosts.

Sunderland XI: Pickford, Jones, O'Shea, Denayer, Manquillo; Gibson, Cattermole, Ndong; Anichebe, Defoe, Khazri

Subs: Mannone, Pienaar, Borini, Kone, Lescott, Rodwell, Januzaj

Middlesbrough XI: Guzan, Chambers, Ayala, Gibson, Friend; Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Stuani, Downing, Negredo

Subs: Dimi, Fabio, Bernardo, Fischer, Traore, Bamford, Gestede