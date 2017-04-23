Middlesbrough midfielder to miss Tees-Wear derby against Sunderland through suspension

Middlesbrough's Gaston Ramirez will miss the midweek derby against Sunderland after seeing red in Boro's heavy 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

The attacking midfielder was sent off after just 20 minutes for two bookable offences - one for diving and another for a challenge on Marc Pugh.

It left Boro, who also lost Marten de Roon to injury, with an early mountain to climb.

Sunderland, who were not in action at the weekend due to Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final appearance, head to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Boro's interim head coach Steve Agnew rued the appalling start that led to defeat against the Cherries but insists his side have not given up on turning their season around.

Their performance at the Vitality Stadium, in which they were uncharacteristically poor in defence, left them in 19th with five games to go.

Agnew said: "It's very emotional. There's lots of angry players, lots of emotional players, as there is staff.

"We have to be realistic. It's a huge, huge challenge, but all we can do is dust ourselves down and get ready for Sunderland.

"Every game we need a win. We remain as positive as we can be.

"In many ways we lost the game in the first 10 minutes. That's not like us. It was really, really poor defending. Playing short passes on the edge of our area is another reason we

concede. It's just naive defending.

"It is (unusual). That's what disappoints me; it's not like us. We made mistakes, got punished, and it made it a very, very difficult afternoon.

"I couldn't see (Ramirez's first booking) from where I was, the initial one, but if you have a yellow card you have to be very, very careful for the rest of the game.

"Playing with 10 men in the Premier League, against a good team at home who score lots of goals, gave us a very testing afternoon.

"It's also difficult yet to say the extent of the damage (to De Roon's ankle)."

The result, secured by two first-half goals from Joshua King and Benik Afobe and those in the second from Marc Pugh and Charlie Daniels, lifted Bournemouth to 12th and on to 38 points

- seven above the bottom three.

Eddie Howe, though, insists their Premier League status is not yet safe, and urged them to surpass last season's points total of 42.

Howe said: "That was always our aim. We're closing in on that total. If we can play like we did we'll be fine.

"It was great to see our fluency with the ball. That hasn't been there in the last couple of games.

"The referee's got the decision (regarding Ramirez's red card) right but if you're Middlesbrough it's a hard one to take.

"But in our shoes, it's two yellows, that's how you look at it, to be fair."