Middlesbrough boss scuppers Sunderland’s hopes of signing Grant Leadbitter

Sunderland chances of landing Grant Leadbitter from Championship rivals Middlesbrough have been hit – with Garry Monk adamant he doesn’t want to lose anymore players.

The 31-year-old has a year left on his Boro contract and Sunderland have an interest in their former midfielder – but the Boro boss insists he doesn’t want to lose any more players.

“We don’t want to lose anyone,” said Monk in the aftermath of their 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Scunthorpe United last night.

“The squad has been achieved by design, and the players that are here now are ones that we want to keep.

“It’s more the incomings that we are focused on now, rather than any more outgoings.

“We’ve said it clearly, and the owner has said it himself – anyone that we want to keep, we can keep.

“We don’t have to sell anyone.”

Simon Grayson is looking to add further faces before next Thursday’s deadline.

One fringe player to catch Grayson’s eye in last night’s 2-1 win over Carlisle United was Lynden Gooch – the midfielder netting the winner with 10 minutes to go.

Grayson said: “I think that’s what you’ve seen in the games.

“He’s energetic, he’s tried to affect it, he’s a lively character in training.

“These young kids are going to get an opportunity.

“I thought he did well, Asoro did OK too, it’s just nice to have these options available.

“This academy is renowned for bringing through players and I’m renowned for giving them opportunities.

“He’s done himself no harm.

“After the game you can see we’re getting that unity back with the supporters, they’re cheering the players and are happy to have won a game.

“We had to dig deep and be resilient.

“We’ve shown we won’t be a soft touch and we’ll dig deep when we have too.”