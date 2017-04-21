Middlesbrough announce details of Ugo Ehiogu tributes at Tees-Wear derby

Tributes will be paid in memory of Ugo Ehiogu at next week's Tees-Wear derby.

The former Middlesbrough defender tragically passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after suffering cardiac arrest. The 44-year-old was working as Tottenham Hotspur's U23 coach.

Boro are in action at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, where players will wear black armbands. A minute's applause will take place before kick-off.

The visit of Sunderland next Wednesday will be the club's first home game since Ehiogu's passing, and a minute's applause will be held prior to the game. There will be a tribute on screen and LED's to an outstanding defender, a key part in the club's historic League Cup win and a highly rated coach.

Players will wear black armbands during the game.

Sunderland this morning paid tribute to Ehiogu, saying: "The thoughts of everyone at Sunderland AFC are with the family and friends of Ugo Ehiogu and our colleagues at Tottenham Hotspur FC."

Middlesbrough Chairman Steve Gibson said: "I’m deeply shocked. Ugo was one of our heroes at Cardiff when the club won its only ever major trophy.

“Ugo and Gareth Southgate were the rock on which Steve McClaren brought the club its best period in its history.

“He wasn’t just a good footballer, he was a great man.”