Mick McCarthy urges Sunderland to re-sign Newcastle United striker

Former Sunderland boss Mick McCarthy admits if he was in charge of the Black Cats he would move for Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy.

The 34-year-old Republic of Ireland striker has a year left on his deal at Newcastle but has been told he can leave on loan this summer.

Murphy enjoyed five seasons at the Stadium of Light between 2005 and 2010 and McCarthy believes he would be the perfect fit for Sunderland.

Murphy would appeal to the cash-strapped Black Cats, deep in takeover talks with a group of German investors, given he is available on loan and living in the North East.

Newcastle signed Murphy from Ipswich Town but McCarthy thinks they would be priced out of a loan move for their former striker who scored seven goals in 26 appearances for club and country last season.

McCarthy was asked about the possibility of bringing Murphy back to Ipswich now the striker has been made available for loan by Newcastle. “If they (Newcastle) want full recovery of his wages, then no,” McCarthy added.

“I would be surprised. If I was the new Sunderland manager I would take him there because he’s living in the North East and he is a very good championship player.

“Someone of that [Sunderland] ilk, with the ability to pay those sort of wages, will have the ability to do it.

“I think that’s where he will end up at a club where he’ll be able to command that sort of money.” Rafa Benitez signed Murphy as much for his knowledge of English football’s second tier as his goalscoring.