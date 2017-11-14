Michael O'Neill under serious consideration as Sunderland managerial search continues

Have your say

Michael O'Neill is under serious consideration as Sunderland continue their search for a new manager.

O'Neill is considering his future as Northern Ireland boss having narrowly missed out on qualification to the World Cup.

His side drew 0-0 with Switzerland on Sunday night after a 1-0 defeat in Belfast days earlier.

Reports today have suggested that Northern Ireland hope to tie him down to a new contract, while he is also understood to be Scotland's number one preference to succeed Gordon Strachan.

The Black Cats are keen on the 48-year-old, who is one of a number of names in the frame.

Paul Heckingbottom and Ally McCoist have also been discussed as Martin Bain conducts interviews.

The search for a new boss has entered its third week, with Sunderland keen to speak to every potential candidate.

O'Neill's superb achievements as manager of Northern Ireland have made him highly sough-after.