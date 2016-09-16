Mauricio Pochettino considers rotating Tottenham team for visit of Sunderland

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has warned his players not to repeat their sloppy Champions League display against Sunderland on Sunday.

Pochettino accused Spurs of lacking "passion" and "aggression" after their 2-1 defeat to Monaco, in which defensive errors cost his side dear at Wembley.

They return to White Hart Lane this weekend for the visit of the Black Cats and Pochettino has made clear he will not accept another lacklustre performance.

"When we wait six years, a long time to play Champions League, after 45 minutes you can’t go to the changing room with this feeling," Pochettino said.

"We had 90,000 people in front of us, waiting for us to play Champions League. The atmosphere was amazing.

"We nearly cried when you hear the song from the Champions League, it’s a dream come true.

"That was difficult. We have time to win games. We have possibility to go to the next round. It’s early days.

"To show more consistency in our behaviour is very important for our future. It’s early in the season but we need to compete much, much better."

Pochettino was making his own managerial debut in the Champions League and admitted he too may have been at fault.

"I look at myself too. Maybe I didn’t know how to give them motivation to play on Wednesday night in the Champions League," Pochettino said.

"Maybe I put myself in question too. We share responsibility but we cannot repeat. You can lose, not play well, but never concede two goals how we conceded."

Mousa Dembele is likely to make his first domestic appearance of the season as he returns from a six-match suspension, but Pochettino said Danny Rose is still a week away from overcoming a hamstring strain.

Kieran Trippier, Moussa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama are also possibilities to come in, with Pochettino admitting he may rest players after their excursions in midweek.

"It’s true that after Wednesday I am thinking about rotating the team a bit,"

"We’ll see what happens tomorrow when we assess all the players and take the best decision for the team."