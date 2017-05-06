Match ratings: Who was man of the match as Sunderland beat Hull City 2-0

Billy Jones and Jermain Defoe were the goalscorers as Sunderland beat Hull City 2-0 to heap more pressure on the Tigers.

Who scooped man of the match? Richard Mennear gives his player ratings below:

Sunderland (4-2-3-1)

Jordan Pickford: Excellent low save to deny Clucas in the first half, superb distribution and saved superbly from Hernandez and Markovic to keep Sunderland in it.....MOM 9

Billy Jones: Back in the side after illness. Under pressure from Clucas throughout but coped well enough and scored with a diving header from a Sunderland corner....7

John O'Shea (C): Fortunate not to give away a penalty with a first half handball, he was very close to Niasse though. Made some important blocks and flicked the ball on for Jones goal...7

Lamine Kone: Had his hands full with the Hull attack but coped well.....7

Javier Manquillo: Tried to get forward but passing wasn't great, wasted a couple of openings.....6

Jason Denayer: Played in central midfield. Saw plenty of the ball in the opening stages, kept his play nice and simple.....6

Didier Ndong: Sunderland's brightest player early on, full of energy but passing was astray at times. At the heart of most Sunderland moves...7

George Honeyman: Headed just wide in the opening 5 minutes as Moyes handed the youngster a start. Impressed with his tireless running, always wanted the ball, Sunderland scored from his corner.....7

Fabio Borini: You couldn't fault his workrate but the end product was missing.....6

Victor Anichebe: Played out wide again, hold up play his strength but wasn't a threat playing out wide. Clumsy challenge could have resulted in Hull pen second half....6

Jermain Defoe: Saw one effort go wide 28 minutes in, and then squandered a great chance at the start of the second. Ranocchia did a good job on him. Ended goal drought late on....7

Subs:

Seb Larsson (for Honeyman, 79): Helped Sunderland secure the win....6

Subs Not Used: Mannone, Djilobodji, Khazri, Love, Gooch, Rodwell.

Booked: Anichebe (89)

Goals: Jones (69), Defoe (90+2)

Hull City (4-4-2)

Jakupovic 6; Elmohamady,6 (Evandro, 86, 5), Robertson 6, Maguire (C) 6, Ranocchia 7, N'Diaye, 6(Mbokani, 78, 6), Clucas 6, Markovic 6 (Huddlestone, 65, 6), Grosicki 6, Niasse 6, Hernandez 6.

Subs Not Used: Marshall, Maloney, Dawson, Henriksen.

Booked: Clucas (28), Grosicki (33), Elmohamady (84)

Goals: None

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire) Hull had two penalty shouts turned down, both could have been given....5

Attendance: 22,480