Match ratings: Night to forget as dismal Sunderland are beaten by Middlesbrough in the Tees-Wear derby

Sunderland's season goes from bad to worse after a 1-0 Tees-Wear derby defeat to Middlesbrough.

Richard Mennear gives his player ratings below.

Sunderland (4-3-3)

Jordan Pickford: Denied Downing from making it 2-0 in the 20th minute, big save and he helped keep Sunderland in it but again on the losing side.....6

Billy Jones: Culpable for the first goal, alongside O'Shea. Too easy for Boro. A night to forget for the right-back...4

Jason Denayer: Sunderland's defence was all at sea. Denayer the pick of a bad bunch defensively. Boro threat weakened second half..5

John O'Shea (C): Straight ball not defended for opening goal, De Roon allowed to ghost past too easily. Poor from the skipper....4

Javier Manquillo: The left back looked nervy in the opening stages and didn't really settle. Poor game and didn't offer enough going the other way...5

Darron Gibson: Offered the back four no protection and offered little going forward. He is not a defensive midfielder. Subbed second half..4

Lee Cattermole: Poor in possession, lost the ball too easily against his former side. Alongside Gibson, didn't offer enough protection..5

Didier Ndong: The pick of the Sunderland players. Had one long-range effort saved, his energy helped drag Sunderland back into the game but to no avail..6

Wahbi Khazri: Isolated at times but lost possession all too easily including once on the half-way line which should have seen Boro go 2-0 up. Went close with a free-kick..5

Victor Anichebe: Didn't make much of an impact first half. Improved second half and could have had a penalty....5

Jermain Defoe: Saw an early volley saved. Service to him was poor once again and he was restricted to half chances. Touch let him down on occasions..5

Subs:

Fabio Borini (for Gibson, 65): Offered little when he came on....5

Adnan Januzaj (for Khazri, 77): Similar to Borini. Barely touched the ball....5

Jack Rodwell (for Cattermole, 84): Same as the other subs....5

Subs Not Used: Mannone, Lescott, Pienaar, Kone.

Booked: O'Shea (38), Gibson (45), Jones (75)

Goals:

Middlesbrough (4-3-3): Guzan 6, Chambers 6, Ayala 6 (Fabio, 53, 6), Gibson (C) 7, Friend 6; de Roon 6, Clayton 6, Forshaw 6; Stuani 5, Downing 6, Negredo 6 (Gestede, 75, 6).

Subs Not Used: Dimi, Bernardo, Fischer, Bamford.

Booked: Friend (29), Clayton (31), Fabio (71)

Goals: De Roon (9)

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral) Handed out several cards, not all of them necessary. Maintained control though....6

Attendance: 30,742