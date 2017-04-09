Match ratings: How did the Sunderland players rate in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United?

Sunderland remain 10 points from safety after going down 3-0 to Manchester United at the Stadium of Light.

Richard Mennear gives his player ratings below.

Sunderland (4-4-2)

Jordan Pickford: Made a superb low save to deny Lingard before Ibrahimovic's moment of class to put United in front. Defence didn't help Pickford. Impressed again overall...6

Billy Jones: Turned too easily for Ibrahimovic opener. The Swede made it look easy but Sunderland should have defended it far better....6

Lamine Kone: Similar to Jones, beaten too easily for the opening, decisive goal. Backed off for the second goal. Not been a great week for him....5

Jason Denayer: Covered well and made some timely interceptions....6

Bryan Oviedo: Went off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Has been a steady performer since arriving in January, blow to lose him to injury....6

Lee Cattermole (C): Good to see Cattermole back on home soil. Competed well in the centre of midfield, tried his effort from distance too. Lost Mkhitaryan for the second goal....6

Didier Ndong: Bright spark in the opening stages with his energy and running. His decision making left Defoe and Anichebe frustrated at times but did well overall. Booked..6

Jack Rodwell: Anonymous for much of the opening 45 minutes and the second half wasn't much better...5

Seb Larsson: Had little impact on the game in the opening stages but then became a major talking point two minutes before the break. Harshly sent off....5

Victor Anichebe: Showed how much Sunderland have missed him when he has his back to goal inside the area, added strength up front. Saw an effort saved. Service wasn't great...6

Jermain Defoe: Was feeding off scraps again for the most part. Didn't have a clear sight on Romero's goal until late on...6

Subs:

Javier Manquillo (for Oviedo, 38): Made only his second sub appearance since January. Tidy in possession...6

Fabio Borini (for Cattermole, 66): Didn't threaten the scorers when he came on having been dropped to the bench...5

Subs Not Used: Mannone, Djilobodji, Pienaar, Khazri, Gibson.

Booked: Ndong (85)

Red: Larsson (43)

Goals: None

Manchester United (4-3-3):

Romero 6, Darmian 6, Bailly 6, Rojo 6, Shaw 7 (Blind, 60, 6), Fellaini (C) 7, Herrera 6, Lingard 7 (Rashford, 64, 7), Pogba 7, Mkhitaryan 7 (Martial, 78, 6), Ibrahomovic, 7.

Subs Not Used: Pereira, Carrick, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe

Booked: Shaw (14), Fellaini (79), Martial (81), Darmian (90)

Goals: Ibrahomovic (30), Mkhitaryan (46), Rashford (90)

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire) Awful decision to send Larsson off. Sunderland were trailing but it had big impact on the game.....3

Attendance: 43,779