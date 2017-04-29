Match ratings: Did anyone stand out as Sunderland's 10-year Premier League stint ends in relegation?

Sunderland's relegation to the Championship was confirmed after a late Bournemouth goal ended their 10-year Premier League stint.

Did anyone stand out at the Stadium of Light? Richard Mennear player ratings below.

Sunderland (4-4-2)

Jordan Pickford: Enjoyed a routine first half. Was beaten by King but the woodwork saved him and Sunderland. Couldn't do anything about the winner....6

Donald Love: Cleared King effort off the line in a steady first half return to the first team given Billy Jones' illness. Not great going forward....6

John O'Shea (C): Nervy opening stages for the defence as Bournemouth won 4 early corners but grew into the game. Cherries looked a threat. They proved it late on.....6

Lamine Kone: Better on his return to the side, with Jason Denayer out injured. Had his hands full with Benik Afobe though. Cherries goal came from nothing...6

Javier Manquillo: Steady game at left-back, Bournemouth were a threat and saw plenty of the ball on the edge of the area but coped well enough.....6

Steven Pienaar: Looked way off the pace in the opening stages of the first half. Sunderland midfield stood off the Bournemouth players. No surprise he was subbed early.....4

Didier Ndong: Sunderland's brightest midfielder. Worked hard and looked to create and mix it up with long and short balls. Sunderland a threat when they went direct early... MOM 6

Fabio Borini: Started on the right wing and put a shift in. Not his natural position but played reasonably well on his return, saw a strong effort saved by Boruc start of second half...6

Wahbi Khazri: Bright for Sunderland, dangerous from set pieces. Just frustrating he wasn't playing earlier in the season....6

Victor Anichebe: Played up front alongside Defoe, not quite on the same wavelength as each other....5

Jermain Defoe: Strong appeal for a penalty turned down, few half chances. Let Cherries off the hook in 29th minute, should have scored. Created chances second half...6

Subs:

George Honeyman (for Pienaar, 55): An early sub for Pienaar and he did his chances of earning a new deal no harm. An energetic display, saw an effort blocked....6

Subs Not Used: Mannone, Djilobodji, Lescott,Embleton, Januzaj, Gooch.

Booked: Pienaar (47), Borini (75), Khazri (76)

Goals: None

Bournemouth (4-4-2): Boruc 7; Daniels 6, S Cook 6, Francis (C) 7, Smith 6; Fraser 6 (Gradel, 90, 5), Arter 6, L Cook 6, Pugh 6, (Mousset, 77); Afobe 6 (Stanislas, 57) 6, King, 7.

Subs: Allsop, Smith, Mings, Ibe.

Subs Not Used:

Booked: Cook (33), Arter (75)

Goals: King (88)

Referee Stuart Attwell (Nuneaton): Gave Sunderland little, turned down a strong Defoe penalty appeal. Futher appeals for both sides turned down..5

Attendance: 38,394