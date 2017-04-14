Massive injury blow for Sunderland as Bryan Oviedo may miss rest of season

Sunderland’s injury-hit season took another blow with the news that Bryan Oviedo is out with a hamstring injury.

The left-back, signed in January from Everton, will miss around four weeks with the strain which forced him off after 39 minutes against Manchester United.

And with just over a month of the Premier League season left, he faces a race against time to play again this campaign.

David Moyes said: “Bryan Oviedo has a hamstring injury and won’t be available. It looks quite bad, probably four weeks.”

John O’Shea, however, returns for the West Ham clash tomorrow after taking time off following the death of his father.