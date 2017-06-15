Martin Bain: We will continue with our recruitment process

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain is pondering his next move after the failure to land Derek McInnes as the club’s new manager.

Aberdeen boss McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty have rejected the Black Cats’ overtures and opted to stay at Pittodrie.

In a statement, Bain said: “We have been in discussions with a number of potential manager candidates over recent weeks.

In the last few days we have been negotiating with Aberdeen Football Club in order to allow us to speak with Derek McInnes.

“Having held initial discussions, both ourselves and Derek have decided not to progress with further talks and we will continue with our recruitment process”.